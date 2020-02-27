GRAPHITY jacket constructed from layered graphene cotton

Italian-based designer Nicholas Navarro has taken to Kickstarter to launch his new jackets constructed from layered graphene cotton membrane, offering a Hundred percent windproof and hundred percent breathable yet 100% waterproof coat. Watch the video below to learn more about the GRAPHITY jackets which are now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from €249. Navarro explains more about the inspiration behind the graphene jackets.

“It all started several years ago. We were a team of designers working on innovative textile. Our goal was to make a revolutionary jacket that will change the fashion industry forever. It was going to be a difficult task, but we were in for the challenge.

In the beginning, we bought the best jackets on the market just to see what is missing, just to see how we can improve them. Unfortunately, none of them seemed to be perfect. That’s why we started looking for new options. We were committed to find the best material possible (regardless of how much effort it would take).”

“The search was long and challenging. Finally, after 2 years of research, we found a game-changing material called graphene! It had characteristics never seen before. In fact, the scientists who managed to synthesize graphene won a Nobel Prize for this achievement. This material will revolutionize the clothing industry and we wanted to be on the front of this revolution!”

Source :Kickstarter

