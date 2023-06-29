Gran Turismo 7 1.35 update rolls out adding new cars, GT Café Menus and more

Today a new the new Gran Turismo 7 1.35 update rolls out bringing with it new cars in the form of the Aston Martin Valkyrie ’21 , Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR ’95, Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STi ’04. As well as GT Café Extra Menus – Extra Menu No. 24: ‘Subaru WRX’ (Collector Level 26 and above) and Extra Menu No. 25: ‘Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution’ (Collector Level 30 and above). The Gran Turismo 7 1.35 update arrives today June 29 at 10pm PST and June 30th at 6am BST or 2pm JST for other regions.

Aston Martin Valkyrie ’21

“Aston Martin is one of Britain’s most beloved luxury sports car manufacturers. This hyper car, the Valkyrie, is a result of their near 110 years of experience in the field combined with the expertise of F1 constructor Red Bull Racing. The design started from an idea for an innovative road car devised by Red Bull Racing’s designer and aerodynamics expert Adrian Newey.

Newey took his proposal to Aston Martin where he made a connection with their chief designer Marek Reichman. In 2016, the project began in earnest as ‘AM-RB 001’. The car developed under the AM-RB 001 codename was first unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, along with its official name, the Valkyrie. “

Gran Turismo 7 update

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR ’95

“The Lancer Evolution was launched in September 1992. Starting with the compact body of the commercial Lancer saloon and adding Mitsubishi’s mechanisms used only for the WRC-grade Galant VR-4, the Lancer Evolution became a rally-oriented car.

At the core of this car was the 4G63, a turbocharged 2.0 L DOHC inline-4 engine, already producing 246.5 BHP and 31.5 kgfm of torque at the time of its debut. With overwhelming traction and power delivered to all four wheels, it was already much faster than any other model in its class. “

For more information on all the new content arriving in today’s Gran Turismo 7 update jump over to the official Sony blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals