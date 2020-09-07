Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch has a 25-day battery life for €250



Honor has created a new smartwatch capable of providing up to 25 days of use from a single charge, the Honor Watch GS Pro is priced at €250 and offers a rugged design with a variety of fitness tracking features. Features of the Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch include aAMOLED screen, GPS support, stainless steel bezels, support for over 100 workout modes.

The rugged Honor Watch GS Pro design complies with with 14 military-grade standards, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance,enabling it to withstand extreme conditions.

The Honor Watch GS Pro offers full notifications support as well as the ability to take incoming calls directly from your wrist sense the inclusion of a microphone and speaker. Even with the display continually on the battery life provides up to 2 weeks of use from a single charge or up to 48 hours battery life when GPS is enabled.

” Designed especially for urban adventurers and adventurers at heart, the rugged exterior is crafted with mechanical precision to survive even the toughest environments. HONOR Watch GS Pro can plan your day ahead and stay plugged in to your surroundings with useful outdoor information, including sunrise and sunset times, moon and tidal phases, and bad weather alerts.”

Source : Honor

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals