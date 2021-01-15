GPD Win 3 Windows mini laptop demonstrated

Brad Linder over at the Liliputing website has had a chance to preview the new GPD Win 3 mini PC providing us with an overview of what we can expect from the tiny portable PC. The GPD Win 3 is powered by a Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 15W to 28W TDP and supported by 6GB of LPDDR4x memory and a 1TB PCIe NVMe solid state drive. Fitted with a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display offering a 84-percent NTSC color gamut and protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

“The Win 3 has a small, but bright display with excellent viewing angles surrounded by game controllers on both sides. The analog sticks feel pretty great and can also be clicked. There’s also a Playstation Vita-style D-Pad on the left side, along with Select and Start buttons and a pair of LED status lights. On the right side there are A, B, X, and Y buttons as well as a so-small-you-might-miss-it Xbox button below the fingerprint reader. That fingerprint sensor provides a quick and easy way to login to the computer using Windows Hello biometric security without the need to slide up the screen to type a password or PIN. I registered my thumb print because that seemed like the logical choice for a sensor in the bottom right corner, but you can register any finger you’d like (or multiple fingers).”

Source : Liliputing

