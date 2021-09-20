GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC CPU upgraded

An update has been published to the Win 3 crowdfunding campaign explaining that the GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC will be receiving a Core i7-1195G7 upgrade for the higher end version. Previously it was available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 and now the Core i7 version will be pushed even higher.

If you missed out on the crowdfunding campaign you can still order the GPD Win 3 with a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD priced at 1125 from online retailers such as AliExpress.

“WIN 3 features a 5.5-inch sliding bright screen, NTSC: 84% (typ), resolution 1280×720, 268PPI, and adopts Corning’s fifth-generation Gorilla Glass, DC dimming, so there is no need to worry about the graininess of the screen. If you own or have used a WIN 1, you should be able to have a better understanding of the experience with this screen size compared to new users. In fact, the 5.5-inch screen size of WIN 1 is the most used and reputable in gaming handheld even today!”

Connections on the GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC

– 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, up to 10Gbps;

– 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface, up to 10Gbps;

– 1 HDMI 2.0b interface, bandwidth up to 18Gbps, supports up to 32 channels, 48bit maximum color depth, and supports HDR;

– 1 RJ45 network port, 10/100/1000Mbps self-adaptive network card.

“The main body of WIN 3 still adopts LG-DOW 121H aviation-grade ABS synthetic resin, with Rockwell hardness of 109R and bending strength of 26,000kg/cm2. On the grey version the front side and the lateral sides are silver-gray matte spray, without reflection and with great texture.

WIN 3’s protruding ALPS original dual 3D big rocker has large stroke, large swing distance, low resistance, sacrificing a little bit of responsiveness but greatly improves accuracy. For example in a fighting game, the smoothness is comparable to those of Japan’s top joysticks Seimitsu and Sanwa, and it natively supports L3/R3 functions.”

Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

