A new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will soon be launching offering the new GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC at discounted prices. Heavily inspired by the Sony Vaio UX portable computer created almost 15 years ago, the GPD Win 3 features a sliding screen which reveals a QWERTY keyboard underneath.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is expected take place during January 2021 and shipping is planned to take place during May 2021.

The GPD Win 3 builds on the company’s first Windows mini PC gaming system, now available to purchase priced at $440. For more information jump over to the official GDP website by following the link below.

“GPD Win Game Console is the World’s First 5.5 Inch Handheld PC / Gaming Console Based on Windows 10 System. Equipped with a 5.5 inch capacitive touch display that supports 1280 x 720 pixels. Powered by Intel Atom X5 Z8700 64 bits Quad Core 1.44GHz(up to 2.24GHz) processor, and 12 units Intel HD Graphics. Besides, it has larger storage (4GB RAM and 64GB ROM) for your using, all features provide you wonderful gaming and using experience.”

Source : Liliputing : GPD

