GoWired Arduino wired automation communication hub

A new Arduino compatible wired communication hub will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website, offering a versatile solution for creating wired automation systems. Powered by an ARM M0+ microcontroller with eight times more ROM and 16 times more RAM memory than previous versions the development team have doubled the RS485 transceiver to be able to utilize two different communication protocols at once such as MySensors, MODBUS and others together with the addition of a CAN transceiver.

“GoWired Multiprotocol Gateway also features improved power supply circuitry which now can handle voltage ranges from 7-26 VDC. Onboard current and power monitor can regularly share power-related data, along with other information about the status of the device. This information might be displayed using an e-ink screen, for example. All this is designed with reliability and safety in mind, in general and in terms of power (ESD, overcurrent, overvoltage, reverse polarity protection) and EMC & EMI precautions, specifically. The device fits in a compact, four-slot DIN rail enclosure.”

Specifications of the GoWired Multiprotocol Gateway include :

– Compatible with Arduino

– Open source, modifiable, configurable, ready to use

– Plug & play compatible with most open source home automation controllers (Domoticz, Home Assistant, etc.)

– Privacy friendly, can work without internet access, doesn’t require any cloud services

– Powerful 32-bit ATSAMD21G18A ARM M0+ microcontroller with 32 kB RAM and 256 kB ROM, 48 MHz

– Reliable Wiznet W5500 Ethernet transceiver with hardware TCP/IP stack

– Support for three different communication standards (RS485, CAN, USB) and four different protocols in the same time (doubled RS485 transceiver)

– Power and current monitoring for all connected devices (if the devices are powered from the Gateway)

uSD card slot for debug and other purposes

– Designed with EMC & EMI protection in mind

– Protected against ESD, overcurrent, overvoltage, reverse polarity

– Extension board with e-ink display, LEDs and buttons mounted on the enclosure

– Four-slots DIN rail enclosure

“Our open source software is compatible with Arduino, includes a custom board definition, and can be modified according to the user’s needs. Most importantly GoWired Multiprotocol Gateway is ready to use out-of-the-box and is plug & play compatible with the vast majority of open source home automation controllers (e. g. Home Assistant, Domoticz). We also have plans for extended software versions to be developed in the future. Our software is located on GitHub.”

Source : Crowd Supply : Github

