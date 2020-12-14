Google’s YouTube, Gmail, Google Docs and more hit by outage

It looks like Google is having some issues with some of its services like YouTube, Gmail, Google Docs and more.

Some of these services appear to be experiencing some of of outage, although Google has yet to acknowledge this as it is still showing everything as working on its status page.

When you go you YouTube you get the something went wrong page which you can see in the photo above, many other services are experiencing similar issues.

It is not clear as yet on what is causing the outage and when it will be fixed, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source The Verge

