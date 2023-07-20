Google’s Nearby Share for Windows is now available

Google has announced that its Nearby Share feature for Windows is now available, the feature works with Android Phones and tablets and it allows you to share stuff with your Windows PC from your Android device, the software was previously available in beta.

Nearby Share for Windows, available as an app download on PCs around the world, has now been installed by more than 1.7 million people. With photos and videos being the most popular file types to send, we’ve seen over 50 million files transferred between PC and Android devices since launch. No need to search for any cables or cords – sharing media to your own devices or with nearby friends and family is possible with just a few clicks.

Today marks the official launch of Nearby Share with Windows, offering improved performance and new functionality that can make it even easier for you to share content and stay productive.

Since the app launched in beta in March 2023, Android has continued to improve overall speed and reliability. Updates have helped to reduce crashes and increase the success rate of file transfers. With today’s official release, we’re also adding new product improvements to the Nearby Share for Windows app:

We’ve added the estimated time for file transfers to be completed. This can be helpful when you’re sending large files like videos or entire folders and want to see how quickly it will be shared.

There is also now an image preview within device notifications to help you confirm that the correct file is being shared.

You can find out more details about the Google Nearby Share app for Windows over at Google’s website at the link below, you will need to download the app for your PC in order to use the features.

Source Google



