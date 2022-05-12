Google Wallet launched, will replace Google Pay

Google has announced that it is replacing its Google Pay app with Google Wallet, it will be used for mobile payments and also to store things like your boarding pass, rewards cards, and much more.

It will also be used to store things link vaccination cards, tickets, government IDs, and also your car keys, this is basically what Apple does with their Wallet app.

If you saved your boarding pass for a flight to Google Wallet, it will notify you of delays and gate changes. When you head to a concert, you’ll receive a notification on your phone beforehand, reminding you of your saved tickets.

Wallet also works with other Google apps — for instance if you’re taking the bus to see a friend and look up directions in Google Maps, your transit card and balance will show up alongside the route. If you’re running low on fare, you can tap and add more. We’ll also give you complete control over how items in your wallet are used to enable these experiences; for example, the personal information on your COVID vaccine pass is kept on your device and never shared without your permission, not even with Google.

You can find out more information about the new Google Wallet over at the Google website at the link below.

Source Google

