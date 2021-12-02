Google unveils a range of new Android features

Google has announced that it is launching a new range of Android features, some of these are available now with more to be released soon.

There is now a new Family Bell feature that alerts family members to important events and you can choose which devices you would like this reminder on.

Family Bell helps you and your family stay on track with your daily schedules, wherever you may be. Whether you set up Family Bell on your Android phone, home speaker or smart display, bells and notifications will alert you and your family when it’s time for important moments throughout the day — helping you get out the door in the morning, pick up your kids from sports practice or get to bed on schedule. Family members will also be able to set bells on their own devices so they can stay on top of their individual goals too.

For the holidays, suggested bells for new activities include watering a tree, a family movie night or volunteering to support a local cause. Family Bell is always easy to edit, manage and customize from your selected device.

There are also some new widgets and a new festive memories feature, plus some new features for Android on the toad and more.

You can find out more details about all of the new Android features that Google has introduced over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

