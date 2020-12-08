Google Stadia cloud gaming service rolls out to 8 more European countries



Google has this week announced that its Stadia Cloud game streaming service is now available in eight new European countries : Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland. All new Stadia users can also get one free month of Stadia Pro, Google explains more about the rollout.

“We created Stadia to make great games more accessible. You don’t need to buy new hardware because Stadia works with the things you already own: laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and popular game controllers. And Stadia works instantly, without waiting for your games to download or update.

Now millions more people can play games on Stadia as it becomes available in eight new European countries. If you’re in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland, you can easily sign up at Stadia.com. Access to Stadia in all these countries rolls out over the next 24 hours.”

Stadia is the gaming platform that lets you instantly play great video games on screens you already own – for free with a Stadia Pro subscription. Stream games directly to your favorite compatible devices,1 just like you already do with music and movies, so your games are ready the moment you decide to play them, without waiting for installs, downloads, or updates.

Source : Google Stadia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals