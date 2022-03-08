Google releases Android 12L for Pixel phones

Google has released Android 12L for its Pixel phones. This update brings a range of new features to Android and it has been released for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL, 4a and 4a 5G, the 5 and 5a, the 6 and 6 Pro.

This update includes a new layout for tablets and larger display devices, plus a taskbar at the bottom of the display and more.

Tablets and foldables are my favorite devices for content and productivity. The large, portable screens are easy on the eyes and the perfect way to watch a movie, answer emails or video chat.

On tablets, we introduced Kids Space and Entertainment Space for the whole family to watch content, and spotlighted apps to stay connected, entertained and productive. And on foldables, we brought the best of Google to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G devices.

Today we’re introducing 12L, an update to Android 12 with features that will make tablets and foldables simpler and easier to use.

You can find out more details about the Android 12L software update at the link below. It has only been released to Pixel devices so far, it will be released to other devices soon.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals