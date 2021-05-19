Google releases Android 12 beta (Video)

Yesterday Google launched their new Android 12 OS at their I/O Developer Conference and now then have also released the first Android 12 beta.

The new Android 12 OS will bring a completely new design to Android and a wide range of new features and upgrades.

This will include a new range of personalization options, new animations, new system spaces, update privacy features and much more.

Starting with Android 12 on Pixel devices, you’ll be able to completely personalize your phone with a custom color palette and redesigned widgets. Using what we call color extraction, you choose your wallpaper, and the system automatically determines which colors are dominant, which ones are complementary and which ones just look great. It then applies those colors across the entire OS: the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets and much more.

You can find out more details about the new Android 12 Beta over at Google at the link below, the new beta is now available for developers to try out.

