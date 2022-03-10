Google Play stops sales in Russia

Google has announced that it is stopping sales on its Google Play in Russia, developers will no longer be able to sell their Apps, games, and more in Russia.

Google is one of many countries that are stopping doing business with Russia because of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Google will still allow users in Russia to download free apps and games.

Due to payment system disruption, we will be pausing Google Play’s billing system for users in Russia in the coming days. This means users will not be able to purchase apps and games, make subscription payments or conduct any in-app purchases of digital goods using Google Play in Russia.

Users will still be able to access Google Play and download free apps and games.

Anyone in Russia who has a subscription will not be able to make payments and there will also be no in-app purchases.

You can see more information about the changes to subscription and payments with Google Play over at the Google website at the link below.

Many companies are also pulling out their businesses from Russia, companies like Apple, Visa, Mastercard, McDonald’s and many more have stopped trading in the country.

