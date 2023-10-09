Google Pixel 8 Pro drop test (Video)

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones launched recently, and the handsets come with a range of new features and updated hardware and now we get to find out how durable they are.

The video below from PBK Reviews is a drop test for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which tests how durable the handset is when it is dropped on concrete, let’s find out if the handset survives.

As we can see from the video the handsets passed the drop test with no major damage to the display or other parts of the device, it also did OK in the durability test as well.

As a reminder the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, boasting a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels. It offers 12GB of RAM and multiple storage options, ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

In terms of photography, the device features a versatile camera setup. The back houses a trio of cameras: a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. A single front-facing camera complements the rear array.

As for battery and charging, the smartphone is powered by a 5050 mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 23W wireless charging capabilities. Buyers can choose from three color options: Blue, Beige, and Obsidian.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews



