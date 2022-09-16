Google Pixel 6A gets reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 6A smartphone launched back in July, we have already seen a durability test video on the handset and now we have a review video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Google Pixel 6A smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As we can see from the video the Pixel 6A comes with some great features for a mid-range smartphone, it is definitely one to consider for your new handset.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Google Tensor processor, this is Google’s own processor which has been designed in-house, it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device comes with a 6.1-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels the handset also comes with a 4410 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging.

The Google Pixel 6A comes with a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera.

The handset comes with Android 12 and it retails for $449in the USA, it comes in a choice of three colors, Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

