Google Pixel 4A smartphone spotted on Geekbench

The last thing we heard about the new Google Pixel 4A is that it could launch this month and now the handset has been spotted on Geekbench.

The device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, it is also listed with Android 10.

These are specifications we previously heard about the handset, it is also expected to come with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 5.8 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The Google Pixel 4a is also rumored to come with a 12 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos and a 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies. The handset will retail for $399 in the US and €399 in Europe, it is rumored to launch on the 22nd of May.

Source Playfuldroid

