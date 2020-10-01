Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 up for pre-order at EE

The new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were made official yesterday and now UK mobile carrier EE has started to take pre-orders on the handsets.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available for £50 upfront on a £43 per month, 24-month Essentials plan and the Pixel 5 is available for £50 upfront on a £47 per month plan.

EE offers the best experience for Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 customers with 5G now in 100 towns and cities across the country, more than any other network, including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester. By combining 5G with the UK’s best 4G network seven years running, customers can get speeds 100-150 Mbps faster than 4G on EE’s most reliable network ever.



The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 are available to pre-order from ee.co.uk, over the phone and in EE stores from today. Customers who order a device on or before midnight on the 19th October will also be able to claim a pair of Bose headphones worth £299.95, as well as three months free membership for Google’s Stadia Pro cloud gaming service, YouTube premium, Google One and Google Play Pass – which are perfectly suited to EE’s 5G service. The Pixel 4a (5G) is available from EE in Just Black, while the Pixel 5 is available in Just Black and Sage Green.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

