Google Pixel 10 Series: The ULTIMATE Leak Roundup (Everything We Know So Far!)

The Google Pixel 10 series is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market with its diverse lineup, including the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10A, and the innovative 10 Pro Fold. This series combines familiar features with meaningful upgrades, aiming to cater to a wide range of users. From advancements in display technology and battery performance to Google’s renowned computational photography, the Pixel 10 lineup seeks to maintain its competitive edge. However, some choices, particularly regarding camera hardware, may spark debate. Here’s a closer look at what each model offers. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us more details about the new Google Pixel 10 range.

Pixel 10: Striking a Balance

The Pixel 10 serves as the entry-level model in the series, offering a well-rounded package designed for everyday users.

Powered by the Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB, making sure smooth multitasking and reliable performance. Price and Colors: Starting at €899, it is available in Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian.

The Pixel 10 provides a solid foundation for users, though the changes in camera hardware may leave photography enthusiasts seeking more advanced options.

Pixel 10 Pro: A Premium Upgrade

The Pixel 10 Pro builds upon the Pixel 10’s features, offering enhancements tailored for users seeking a more premium experience.

Upgraded with 16 GB of RAM and storage options up to 1 TB, making it ideal for power users who require more capacity. Price and Colors: Starting at €1,099, it is available in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

The Pixel 10 Pro refines the user experience with enhanced performance and storage but may not excite those expecting new changes.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Bigger for Power Users

For users who prioritize screen size and extended battery life, the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers a compelling option.

Shares the same camera system and Tensor G5 chip as the Pixel 10 Pro, making sure consistent performance across tasks. Price: Starts at €1,299, targeting users who demand more from their devices.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is designed for those who value screen real estate and extended battery life, making it a top choice for power users.

Pixel 10A: Budget-Friendly Simplicity

The Pixel 10A continues Google’s tradition of delivering affordable smartphones without compromising on essential features.

Expected to start at $499, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users. Release Date: Anticipated in early 2026, arriving later than the other models in the lineup.

The Pixel 10A is ideal for those seeking a reliable, cost-effective device, offering core features at an accessible price point.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Innovation Meets Design

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands out as the most innovative model in the series, showcasing Google’s entry into foldable technology.

A 5,150 mAh capacity supports 23W wired and 15W wireless charging, slightly lower than other models but sufficient for its compact form factor. Price and Storage: Starting at €1,899, with storage options up to 1 TB, it targets early adopters of foldable technology.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines innovative design with practical features, appealing to users eager to embrace the future of smartphones.

Key Technologies and Features

The Pixel 10 series is powered by the Tensor G5 chip, which enhances performance and computational photography. Key features include:

Varied capacities and charging speeds cater to different user needs, offering flexibility for casual and heavy users alike. Customization: Unique color options for each model allow users to express their personal style while enjoying the latest technology.

While the series introduces several advancements, the decision to downgrade camera sensors on the Pixel 10 and maintain the same hardware on the Pro models may divide opinions among users.

Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to launch on August 20, 2025, with pre-orders starting the same day. Shipping begins on August 28, except for the Pixel 10A, which will debut in early 2026. With prices ranging from €899 for the Pixel 10 to €1,899 for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the series offers options for various budgets and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



