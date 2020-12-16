Google Photos gets new Cinematic photos

Google has announced a new feature for Google Photos called Cinematic photos and this will be rolled out over the next month.

The new Cinematic photos are designed to help you relive your memory in a more vivd and realistic way.

Over the next month, you’ll start to see your Memories brought to life with Cinematic photos, updated collage designs and new features that highlight some of your favorite activities.

Cinematic photos help you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic—so you feel like you’re transported back to that moment. To do this, we use machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene—even if the original image doesn’t include depth information from the camera. Then we animate a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect—just like out of the movies.

You can find out more details about the new Cinematic Photos for Google Photos over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

