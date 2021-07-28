Google launches new bug hunter program

Google launches its Vulnerability Rewards Program 10 years ago and now the company is launching a new bug hunter program.

The search giant also revealed that they have paid out almost $30 million to security researcher over the last 10 years to track down and report bugs.

On the last 10 years 11,055 bugs have been reported hu a total of 2,022 researchers from 84 different countries around the world.

A little over 10 years ago, we launched our Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP). Our goal was to establish a channel for security researchers to report bugs to Google and offer an efficient way for us to thank them for helping make Google, our users, and the Internet a safer place.

To celebrate our anniversary and ensure the next 10 years are just as (or even more) successful and collaborative, we are excited to announce the launch of our new platform, bughunters.google.com.

This new site brings all of our VRPs (Google, Android, Abuse, Chrome and Play) closer together and provides a single intake form that makes it easier for bug hunters to submit issues.

You can find out more details about the new Google bug hunter program over at Google’s website at the link below. You can also see the new ;rogram over at bughunters.google.com.

Source Google

