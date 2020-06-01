Geeky Gadgets

Google is delaying the launch of Android 11 beta again

By

Android 11 beta

Google previously delayed the launch of the android 11 Beta until the 3rd of June, which is this Wednesday and now Google has decided to delay it again.

Originally it was due on the 1st of June, then Google moved it to the 3rd of June and now the launched has been pushed back again.

As yet we do not know exactly when Google will release the first Android 11 beta, as soon as we get some information, we will let you guys know.

Source Android Developers, GSM Arena

