Google Gemini AI starts rolling out to businesses in early access

It has been revealed this week that some businesses have already been granted access to Google’s upcoming AI language model, Gemini. As reported by The Information, Google has granted a select group of companies early access to Gemini, marking a significant step towards its integration into consumer services and its availability to businesses via Google’s cloud unit.

In May 2023, at the Google I/O developer conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, named Gemini. This system, currently under development by Google DeepMind, is poised to compete with other AI systems.

AS you might have already guessed Gemini is designed to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, which has started to generate substantial revenue for OpenAI. As individuals and businesses are willing to pay for access to the model and the ChatGPT chatbot it powers. This development has raised the stakes for Google, which has been ramping up its investments in generative AI this year to keep pace with its competition.

Gemini is not just another AI system. It is designed to be multimodal, integrating text, images, and other data types to create a more natural conversational ability. This integration of various data types is a significant step forward in the AI industry, as it allows for a more comprehensive and intuitive interaction between humans and AI.

The future capabilities of Gemini are even more intriguing. The system could potentially include memory and planning for tasks that require reasoning. This would be a significant advancement in AI technology, as it would allow the system to not only understand and respond to queries but also to remember past interactions and plan for future ones.

Google Gemini starts rolling out to businesses

The Gemini model is a collection of large-language models that power a wide range of applications, from chatbots to features that can summarize or generate original text based on user preferences. This could include anything from email drafts and music lyrics to news stories. Furthermore, Gemini is expected to assist software engineers in writing code and generating original images based on user requests.

Early Access

Google’s decision to give developers access to an early version of Gemini is a strategic move. While the current version of Gemini is relatively large, it is not the largest version that Google is developing. The largest version, which is still under development, is expected to be more on par with ChatGPT-4. Google is planning to make Gemini available to companies through its Google Cloud Vertex AI service.

This move aligns with Google’s recent efforts to expand the use of generative AI in its services. Just last month, Google introduced generative AI to its Search tool for users in India and Japan, enabling the tool to show text or visual results in response to prompts, including summaries. Google has also made its AI-powered tools available to enterprise customers at a monthly price of $30 per user.

Capable of processing data across all Google services

Gemini’s potential to process data across all Google services is another aspect that sets it apart. This capability, combined with Google’s proprietary training data, gives Google a significant advantage in the AI industry. However, there is still uncertainty over Gemini’s relationship to Google Bard, another AI project by Google.

Google’s Chief Scientist, Jeffrey Dean, has revealed that Gemini will utilize Google’s new AI infrastructure, Pathways. This infrastructure will allow Gemini to be trained on diverse datasets, further enhancing its capabilities and potential applications. Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind, has stated that Gemini is not just one model. Instead, it is a series of models, each with different sizes and capabilities. This modular approach allows for a more flexible and adaptable system, capable of handling a wide range of tasks and applications.

Gemini’s development has not gone unnoticed by competitors. Companies like OpenAI and Meta are reportedly interested in Gemini’s performance and are working on their own LLMs to compete. This competition could drive further advancements in the field of AI and natural language processing.

Google’s Gemini has the potential to change the landscape of AI and large language models. Its impressive multimodal capabilities, combined with the strengths of Alphago systems and large language models, make it a formidable competitor in the AI industry. As Google continues to roll out Gemini to businesses, it will be interesting to see how this new AI language model shapes the future of AI technology.



