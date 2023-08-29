Google Cloud Next 2023 developer event starts today

The highly anticipated Google Next 2023 developer conference has finally arrived, marking a global exhibition of inspiration, innovation, and education. This event is a melting pot of decision-makers, developers, and enthusiasts who are passionate about an accessible, scalable, and socially responsible cloud. They gather to share challenges, solutions, and game-changing technologies that are set to revolutionize the digital landscape.

The free Digital Pass for the event is still up for grabs, offering attendees the opportunity to explore a myriad of sessions, experiences, and so much more. All on-demand sessions will be available at 8:00am PT the following day, ensuring that no one misses out on the wealth of knowledge being shared.

Quick Links:

The keynote sessions for Google’s 2023 event will delve into predictions and insights about the future of AI, Cloud, and Collaboration, and will also announce a new wave of product and feature innovations. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends and technological advancements from industry and business leaders, along with demonstrations from technology specialists.

Google Cloud Next 2023

Google Cloud Next is returning to an in-person experience this year. The event, dubbed Next ’23, will take over the Moscone Center in San Francisco from August 29–31, 2023. The Moscone Center, located at 747 Howard Street in San Francisco, is set to be the epicenter of this technological extravaganza.

Do you need to be a developer to attend?

For those wondering if a developer profile is necessary for Next ’23, the answer is no. However, in-person attendees who create or sync an existing Google Developer Profile will receive a year of the Innovators Plus developer subscription at no additional cost with their on-site ticket. This profile will also be used to recommend sessions for attendees to attend or watch, and they can earn unique badges for Next ‘23 by performing various activities on the event site.

Conference tickets

The conference tickets are priced at $899 U.S. dollars for “early bird” admission and $1,599 U.S. dollars for general admission. Group, academic, and government attendee rates are also available. Tickets include three days of conference sessions, product demos, admission to after-hours reception(s), access to the keynotes, as well as complimentary lunch and snacks each day. However, they do not include flights, hotels, or transportation.

For those who prefer a digital experience, the Next Digital Pass includes access to Next OnAir. This includes a livestream of the keynote sessions, on-demand viewing of all sessions, and the ability to build and share your own playlists.

Complimentary access via Digital Pass

The Google Cloud Next ‘23 Digital Pass providers access to the latest content and insights in Cloud technology with a complimentary digital pass. Register now and you’ll be able to watch all the great sessions from Next ’23 on demand, at your convenience.

-The Digital Pass gives you access to:

– All keynotes and breakout sessions

– Unlimited access to on-demand viewing of sessions post event

– Explore the Innovators Hive developers page content and experiences

– Explore resources for StartUps and discover tailored DEI content and workshops

– Download session materials and case studies

– Build your own custom playlist of content

– Access to special offers across the site

Google Next 2023 is set to be an interesting event, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to share, learn, and shape the future of technology. bump over to the Google official website for more information.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals