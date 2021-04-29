Google Assistant update is designed to recognize unique names

Google is releasing an update for its Google Assistant and the update brings some new features to Google’s voice activated assistant.

The update include a new feature that will let you teach Assistant to recognize unique names, there are also a range of other updates designed to make conversations more natural.

Names matter, and it’s frustrating when you’re trying to send a text or make a call and Google Assistant mispronounces or simply doesn’t recognize a contact. We want Assistant to accurately recognize and pronounce people’s names as often as possible, especially those that are less common.

Starting over the next few days, you can teach Google Assistant to enunciate and recognize names of your contacts the way you pronounce them. Assistant will listen to your pronunciation and remember it, without keeping a recording of your voice. This means Assistant will be able to better understand you when you say those names, and also be able to pronounce them correctly. The feature will be available in English and we hope to expand to more languages soon.

You can find out more information about the latest software update for Google Assistant at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals