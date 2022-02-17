Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android

Google has announced that it is launching Privacy Sandbox on Android, this will bring greater privacy for Android users to their devices. The Privacy Sandbox was previously available in Chrome.

This is similar to what Apple did previously with their privacy changes, although Google will work with developers to implement these changes to their Android OS, so they will have less of an impact, we suspect Facebook will not be happy about these changes.

Today, we’re announcing a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID. We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs.

We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that — without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path — such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses.

