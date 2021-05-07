Google Android tablets get new Entertainment Space

Google is launching a new Entertainment Space for its Android tablets, this is a new feature that is designed to be a personalized entertainment space.

The new Android tablets Entertainment Space is designed to house of your entertainment content in one place.

As a versatile device with many different capabilities, whole families often share the same tablet. Last year, we introduced Kids Space as a way for your kids under 9 to learn and have fun with recommended apps, books and videos on Android tablets. And for the rest of the family members, we’re now bringing you a new Android tablet experience that places the entertainment content you love front and center.

Entertainment Space is a one-stop, personalized home for all your favorite movies, shows, videos, games and books. You’ll save time and avoid having to hop between apps to try to figure out what to do, whether it’s to watch, play or read. Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you. And if you want to share your tablet, everyone in the family can have their own personalized profile.

You can find out more details about the new Entertainment Space for Android tablets at the link below.

Source Google

