Goodyear 90 percent sustainable tires unveiled at CES

Goodyear has unveiled its new 90 percent sustainable tires at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

These new tires are made from 90 percent sustainable materials, the company showed off some ties which were 70 percent sustainable last year.

Bringing a 90% sustainable-material tire to market will require further collaboration with the company’s supply base to identify the scale necessary for these innovative materials to produce that specific tire at high volumes.

“We continue to make progress toward our goal of introducing the first 100% sustainable-material tire in the industry by 2030,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer. “The past year was a pivotal one toward achieving this goal. We researched new technologies, identified opportunities for further collaboration and utilized our team’s tenacity to not only demonstrate our capabilities to produce a 90% sustainable-material tire, but to also produce a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year. Our team continues to showcase its innovation and commitment to building a better future.”

The shift to sustainable materials is evident in some of Goodyear’s current product lines. Today, eight product lines, and some racing tires, include soybean oil. In addition, Goodyear has more than doubled its use of RHA silica in its product lines since 2018. With the introduction of a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content, Goodyear is demonstrating tangible commitment with in-market solutions to building a better future.

You can find out more details about the new Goodyear sustainable tires over at the Goodyear website at the link below.

Source Goodyear





