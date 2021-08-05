New Nikon Golf laser rangefinders

Nikon has this week introduced three new golf laser rangefinders in the form of the Coolshot Pro II Stabilised, Coolshot Lite Stabilised and Coolshot 50i. The Coolshot Pro II Stabilised is the flagship golf laser rangefinder from Nikon and features dual lock on ECO technology informing you that the distance to the flagstick has been measured even with trees in the background.

The COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED golf laser rangefinder employs four measurement display modes including an actual distance mode that allows golfers to use this product at official golf competitions and a golf mode that displays a guide distance to how far you should hit the ball. These modes can be switched with a single press of the MODE button. Nikon’s COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED removes uncertainty about distances during practice and competitions, providing more time for golfers to make strategic decisions on the course and letting players fully focus on each shot.

The COOLSHOT LITE STABILIZED golf laser rangefinder features simple and easy operability. It employs two measurement display modes: a golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance) and an actual distance mode. Switching modes is simple, with a single press of a button. When using actual distance mode, the LED of the Actual Distance Indicator sign blinks in green to inform observers of non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function. It is highly convenient that you can use this product for practice with the golf mode and for official golf competitions using actual distance mode.

The COOLSHOT 50i golf laser rangefinder employs two measurement display modes: a golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance) and an actual distance mode. Switching modes is simple, with a single press of a button. When using actual distance mode, the LED of the Actual Distance Indicator sign blinks in green to inform observers of non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function. It is highly convenient that you can use this product for practice with the golf mode and for official golf competitions using actual distance mode.

For full specifications on all the new Nikon golf laser rangefinder systems unveiled this week jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below

Source : Nikon

