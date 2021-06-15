GOG summer games sale now on

Gamers looking to bag a bargain or two ready for the summer holidays will be pleased to know that the GOG Summer Sale is now on at GOG.com and will run until June 28th, 2021, at 1 PM UTC. Game + DLC deals are available only until June 11th, 2021, at 1 PM UTC.

“Can you feel the summer vibes in the air? Endless sunshine and beach trips are almost here. To help you beat the heat, we’ve launched our Summer Sale on GOG.COM with thousands of hot deals, a fresh breeze of new games, and much more to enjoy!”

A selection of offers currently available in the GOG Summer Sale include:

Cultist Simulator + The Dancer, The Priest, and The Ghoul DLCs (-33%)

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition + Vintage Gunslinger Bundle (-70%)

Greedfall + Adventurer’s Gear DLC (-66%)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III + Consumable Starter Set (-40%)

A Plague Tale: Innocence + Coats of Arms DLC (-75%)

The Surge 2 + URBN Gear Pack (-70%)

Talisman: Digital Edition + The Reaper Expansion (-85%)

This War of Mine + Father’s Promise DLC (-75%)

Little Nightmares II (-20%)

Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition (-40%)

Children of Morta (-50%)

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (-50%)

The Outer Worlds (-50%)

SWAT 4: Gold Edition (-50%)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Imperial Edition Bundle (-55%)

Control Ultimate Edition (-60%)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (-60%)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)

Escape from Monkey Island (-65%)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (-66%)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (-70%)

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (-75%)

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – Deluxe Edition (-75%)

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (-75%)

Mad Max (-75%)

Darkest Dungeon (-80%)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition (-85%)

Hard West (-90%)

Styx: Master of Shadows (-90%)

Valhalla Hills (-90%)

Source : GOG

