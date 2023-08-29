GOG Autumn 2023 games sale now on

If you are looking to bag a few bargains to help you through the autumn months you might be pleased to know that the GOG Autumn 2023 games sale is now on offering a wealth of discounts on a wide variety of different game genres. As the last vestiges of summer fade away, GOG invites gamers to embrace the changing seasons with their spectacular Autumn Sale.

The virtual aisles of GOG’s online store are now a vibrant landscape of falling discounts, where savings drop like autumn leaves. This is a symphony of deals that no gaming enthusiast should miss, a whirlwind of discounts that reach up to a staggering 90% off.

GOG Autumn game sale 2023

The Autumn Sale, which commenced recently, will continue its melody of markdowns until September 11th, 10 PM UTC. This grand event is not just about deals; it’s a festival of giveaways, new releases, and much more.

One of the highlights of the sale is the Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ Definitive Edition. This roguelike tower defense game, a collaborative creation by Amplitude Studios and Sega, is now available DRM-free. To sweeten the deal, GOG is offering a 50% launch discount on this game until September 11th. The package includes the base game along with the Deep Freeze and Rescue Team Add-ons.

The Autumn Sale is a treasure trove of deals, featuring over 4000 discounts that reach up to 90%. Among the new releases during the sale is ISLANDERS, a minimalist strategy game from Coatsink, available from August 30th. Other fresh additions to the GOG library include Murderous Muses, The Making of Karateka, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, and Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.

GOG’s generosity doesn’t stop at discounts. They are also offering four free games during the sale, starting with Hero of the Kingdom II, available until August 31st at 2 PM UTC.

The sale also features discounted rates on popular titles like Yakuza Complete Series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition, Cyberpunk, Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition, Dragon Age™: Origins – Ultimate Edition, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Europa Universalis IV, and Metro Franchise Bundle.

The Autumn Sale on GOG is a limited-time event, concluding on September 11th, 2023, 10 PM UTC. So, gamers, mark your calendars and prepare to dive into this whirlwind of deals before the final leaf of savings falls.

Source : GOGAutumn2023



