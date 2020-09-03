Gnomes & Goblins VR adventure created by Jon Favreau launches September 23rd

Developer and publisher Wevr, Inc. have this week announced that their new virtual reality adventure Gnomes & Goblins will be officially launching unavailable to play from September 23, 2020 onwards. Allowing players to explore an enchanted virtual world created by Jon Favreau, Director of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Chef, Iron Man) in collaboration with VR Director Jake Rowell responsible for such titles as theBlu, Call of Duty, Superman Returns.

Gnomes & Goblins is an original indie production from Wevr, MWM, and Golem Creations that offers players a unique virtual reality experience for players to enjoy.

“Embark on a dream-like journey in this fantasy adventure VR simulation. Encounter goblin inhabitants, become part of their society, and save them from their foe. Freely roam the enchanted forest to discover deeper layers of their mysterious ways and reap the rewards of this magical world.”

Source : UploadVR : Steam

