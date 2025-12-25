GLM 4.7 AI Model Review : Low Cost, 202k Context & Smart Thinking Modes

What if you could access a coding AI that’s not only faster and smarter but also significantly cheaper than its competitors? That’s exactly the promise of GLM 4.7, the latest open source model from ZAI, which has been making waves in the AI community. In the video, WorldofAI breaks down why this model might just be the new state-of-the-art for coding, reasoning, and creative tasks. With standout performance metrics like a jaw-dropping 73.8% on Swaybench, GLM 4.7 is challenging the dominance of proprietary giants like Gemini 3.0 and Claude Sonnet 4.5, all while being up to seven times more cost-effective. But does it live up to the hype? And more importantly, could this be the model that transforms how developers and creators approach their work?

In this detailed breakdown, you’ll discover what makes GLM 4.7 a fantastic option, from its advanced thinking modes to its ability to handle intricate, multi-step workflows with ease. Whether you’re curious about its multilingual coding prowess, its seamless integration with IDEs, or its surprising ability to prototype everything from browser-based operating systems to a Minecraft clone, there’s a lot to unpack. You’ll also learn about its limitations, because no model is perfect, and how it stacks up against its pricier rivals. By the end, you might just find yourself rethinking what’s possible with open source AI.

GLM 4.7 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : GLM 4.7 is an open source AI model excelling in coding, reasoning, and creative tasks, offering a cost-effective alternative to proprietary systems like Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Gemini 3.0.

It features advanced thinking modes (Interleaved, Preserved, and Turn-Based) that enhance problem-solving, multi-step task management, and collaborative workflows.

Performance benchmarks highlight its capabilities, achieving 73.8% on Swaybench and 41% on Terminal Bench, along with superior results in math and GPQA evaluations.

Priced at $0.44 per 1 million tokens, GLM 4.7 is 4-7 times cheaper than competitors, with accessibility through platforms like ZAI’s chatbot, Hugging Face, and IDE extensions.

Applications include front-end design, browser-based OS development, and creative outputs like SVG animations, with successful prototypes such as a Minecraft clone and Karum board game.

Key Performance Enhancements

GLM 4.7 introduces substantial improvements across multiple domains, including coding quality, reasoning capabilities, and seamless tool integration. Its versatility is particularly evident in multilingual tasks and terminal-based operations, making it suitable for a wide range of professional and creative use cases. The model has undergone rigorous testing on 17 industry-standard benchmarks, achieving standout results such as:

73.8% on Swaybench, demonstrating its superior coding and reasoning capabilities.

on Swaybench, demonstrating its superior coding and reasoning capabilities. 41% on Terminal Bench, highlighting its proficiency in terminal-based tasks.

In addition to these benchmarks, GLM 4.7 outperforms proprietary models in math and GPQA evaluations, showcasing its ability to handle complex problem-solving scenarios and browser-based tasks with remarkable ease. These performance metrics underscore its reliability and efficiency in both technical and creative workflows.

Advanced Thinking Modes

A defining feature of GLM 4.7 is its introduction of advanced thinking modes, which significantly enhance its reasoning and problem-solving capabilities. These innovative modes include:

Interleaved Thinking: This mode processes multiple layers of reasoning simultaneously, allowing the model to handle complex workflows with greater efficiency.

This mode processes multiple layers of reasoning simultaneously, allowing the model to handle complex workflows with greater efficiency. Preserved Thinking: Designed for long-term tasks, this mode ensures continuity and consistency in outputs over extended interactions.

Designed for long-term tasks, this mode ensures continuity and consistency in outputs over extended interactions. Turn-Based Thinking: Optimized for multi-turn tasks, this mode structures responses to enhance clarity and precision, making it ideal for collaborative and iterative projects.

These advanced modes make GLM 4.7 particularly effective for managing intricate, multi-step tasks. Whether you are working on detailed coding projects or engaging in creative problem-solving, these modes provide the flexibility and accuracy needed to achieve optimal results.

GLM 4.7: Powerful, Fast, & Cheap (Fully Tested)

Cost Efficiency and Accessibility

For users prioritizing affordability, GLM 4.7 offers a significant cost advantage. It is priced at just $0.44 per 1 million input/output tokens, making it 4-7 times cheaper than many proprietary alternatives. Despite its competitive pricing, the model maintains high performance across a variety of tasks, making sure that cost-effectiveness does not come at the expense of quality.

GLM 4.7 is accessible through multiple platforms, including ZAI’s chatbot, Hugging Face, and free APIs such as Hilo Code. Its compatibility with IDE extensions ensures seamless integration into existing development workflows, making it a practical choice for developers and creators. This accessibility, combined with its affordability, positions GLM 4.7 as a valuable tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Applications and Real-World Use Cases

The versatility of GLM 4.7 is evident in its wide range of applications. It can be used to:

Generate front-end designs: Streamline the creation of user interfaces with precision and efficiency.

Streamline the creation of user interfaces with precision and efficiency. Develop browser-based operating systems: Build functional and innovative systems tailored to specific needs.

Build functional and innovative systems tailored to specific needs. Create creative outputs: Produce SVG animations and other visually engaging content for diverse projects.

The model has also demonstrated its prototyping capabilities by successfully building functional projects, including a Minecraft clone and a Karum board game. These examples highlight its potential for both practical development and creative experimentation, making it a versatile tool for professionals across various industries.

Limitations and Areas for Growth

While GLM 4.7 excels in many areas, it is not without its limitations. For instance, the model struggles with replicating complex designs, such as a Spotify clone, where placeholders and styling often require manual refinement. These challenges, while not critical, indicate areas where future iterations could further enhance the model’s capabilities. Addressing these limitations could expand its utility and solidify its position as a leading AI tool.

Extended Context and Knowledge Cutoff

GLM 4.7 supports an extended token context length of 202k, allowing it to handle large-scale tasks with ease. This extended context capability is particularly beneficial for projects requiring detailed analysis or long-form content generation. Additionally, the model’s knowledge cutoff extends to mid-to-late 2024, making sure its relevance for contemporary applications and making it a reliable choice for users seeking up-to-date information and insights.

A Strong Competitor to Proprietary Models

GLM 4.7 stands out as a high-performing, cost-effective alternative to proprietary AI models. Its advanced coding and reasoning capabilities, innovative thinking modes, and broad accessibility make it a strong competitor to systems like Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Gemini 3.0. Whether you are optimizing coding workflows, tackling complex problem-solving tasks, or exploring creative possibilities, GLM 4.7 offers a reliable and efficient solution tailored to diverse professional and creative needs.

