Handcrcafted XL Glass Mousepad hits Kickstarter

SkyPAD Gaming has taken to Kickstarter to launch their extra-large Glass Mousepad , providing extreme accuracy and consistent surface for all your gaming, workflow and protection needs. Watch the video below to learn more about the unique glass mouse mat which is now available via Kickstarter priced at $48 or roughly £43. The XL Glass Mousepad measures 37 x 45 cm in size and will start shipping out to backers during November 2020.

“The glass mousepad is an old star in the Nordic gaming field and was a huge success, as glass mousepads are extremely accurate. The glass pad can be used from daily use to pro-gaming level. The SkyPAD glass surface haves a consists of a hollow pattern that is burnt into the glass itself and consequently, does not wear off, even in the event of heavy use. This also means effortless cleaning of the mousepad. Just use your favorite household glass cleaner, wipe with a cloth and the mouse pad is as good as new.”

“My name is Kenneth, I am 30 years old and I am from Denmark. I have always had a passion and love for gaming including the equipment and articles, you use while gaming. After studying all the mousepad products in the stores, I was honestly disappointed and discouraged. It is fundamentally the same product in various cuts/sizes. That carried my thoughts back to my old times. There, I was the happy owner of a mousepad made of glass. My beloved glass pad mysteriously vanished from the market and has since then been forgotten. From concept to action, I decided to examine whether or not this phenomenal pad could be recreated, but in a new and improved edition. “

Source : Kickstarter

