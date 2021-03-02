Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Gionee Max Pro smartphone unveiled

By

Gionee Max Pro

Gionee have launched their latest Android smartphone, the Gionee Max Pro and the handset is equipped with a 6.52 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with an octa core processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a 6000 mAh battery and dual SIM card slots, it also comes with Android 10 and an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, the handset will come in a choice of black, red or blue and will retail for INR 6,999 which is about $95.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.