Gionee Max Pro smartphone unveiled

Gionee have launched their latest Android smartphone, the Gionee Max Pro and the handset is equipped with a 6.52 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with an octa core processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a 6000 mAh battery and dual SIM card slots, it also comes with Android 10 and an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, the handset will come in a choice of black, red or blue and will retail for INR 6,999 which is about $95.

Source GSM Arena

