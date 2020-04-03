New Gigabyte gaming laptops unveiled

In collaboration with G2 Esports, Gigabyte has this week unveiled its new flagship range of gaming laptops in the form of the Gigabyte AORUS 17X, Gigabyte AORUS 17G, and Gigabyte AORUS 15G. Upgrades to the range by Gigabyte include three 10th gen Intel processors, overclocking-capable Intel Core i9-10980HK, Intel Core i7-10875H and Intel Core i7-10750H processors. Gigabyte explains more in its press release.

“Aside from many high-end gaming features, the new generation processors and GPUs have undergone “significant” upgrades. GIGABYTE is the first in the industry to launch ultra-performance notebooks that feature 10th gen Intel Core i9/i7 H series 8-core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series SUPER GPUs. AORUS partners up with world renowned G2 Esports to launch brand new gaming notebooks tailored to match the requirements of pro gamers, including features like mechanical keyboards, a 240Hz refresh rate display and enhanced cooling technology, redefining the requirements of a professional gaming notebook.”

“The AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G are the lightest notebooks in the industry that feature true mechanical keyboards. AORUS works exclusively in partnership with world renowned mechanical switch manufacturer, OMRON, to minimize the size of mechanical switches while retaining its quality to create the world’s lightest mechanical keyboard notebook. Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTE Mobile Business Center states that OMRON mechanical keyboards have shortened switch travel distance to an actuation point, capable of matching the input speed of pros. In addition, they offer a phenomenal tactile feel and crisp switch sound feedback, significantly increasing game speed and performance, meeting the precise and rapid in-game control requirements of the pros.”

“Perhaps the most eye-catching is the i7-10875H, the first mobile Core i7 processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads. As for graphics, in addition to GeForce RTX 20-series and the GeForce GTX 16 series, the all-new flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER™ have been added to enhance media processing speed and gaming performance.”

Source : Gigabyte

