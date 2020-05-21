Gigabyte AORUS RGB Memory DDR4-4400MHz 16GB arrives end of Q2 2020

Gigabyte has announced that its new AORUS RGB MEMORY 16 GB 4400 MHz will be available to purchase at the end of 2020 Q2. Supporting the original design for RGB lighting, AORUS RGB MEMORY 4400 MHz 16 GB takes it up a notch and offers a more fluid and robust lighting display.

“The all new design memory kit features the highly-praised Hynix D die, providing high bandwidth and high performance of DDR4 XMP 4400 MHz under 8 GB x2 mainstream specifications with a friendly price tag. The AORUS RGB MEMORY 4400 MHz is qualified by the high-end platform of INTEL Z490 and AMD X570, offering distinguished quality and stability with a lifetime warranty. Through RGB 2.0 support, users can create personal stylish lighting among DRAM and system components with balance of performance, budget, and fashion.

Exclusive diffuser and lighting effects illuminate the AORUS design patterns to give the memory sticks a more vivid but not too sharp lighting glow. By using the GIGABYTE exclusive RGB Fusion 2.0 App., users can synchronize the RGB lighting effects of their components and play around with the various building-in lighting modes to their system. By customizing the memory lighting shining along with motherboard and peripherals, users can showcase their own RGB style with the impressive lighting on the system.”

Source : Guru3D

