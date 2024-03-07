Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release date set for May 16 2024

If you haven’t yet enjoy the adventures of Ghost of Tsushima or would like to own the Directors Cut on PC. Get ready to dive into an epic adventure on your PC! On May 16, 2024, you’ll have the chance to step into the shoes of a fearless samurai with the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. This is a big moment for Sucker Punch Productions as they bring their highly praised game to a brand-new audience. The team at Nixxes has been hard at work making sure that the game runs smoothly on your computer, so you can get lost in the story without any hitches.

Imagine exploring the stunning world of feudal Japan, now with even more content than before. The Director’s Cut isn’t just the original game; it also includes the Iki Island expansion and the Legends multiplayer mode. You’ll have the freedom to tweak the game settings to your liking, thanks to the PC version’s unlocked frame rates and customizable controls. Whether you’re a fan of using a keyboard and mouse or prefer the feel of a controller in your hands, this game has got you covered.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan”

For PC players who are new to the game, here’s an overview of everything that is included:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is an action-adventure game set in feudal Japan. Protagonist Jin Sakai was raised and trained in the ways of the samurai. His world is shattered when a Mongol invasion defeats the samurai army of his home on Tsushima island, and he is faced with a difficult decision: honor the tradition and customs of his upbringing and maintain a fight he cannot win, or deviate from his samurai path to protect the island and its people by any means necessary.

In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin seeks the guidance and support of old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs.

Iki Island Expansion – In this story expansion, Jin discovers new locations, characters, and enemies on a mysterious island. The island of Iki is a wild, lawless land of raiders and criminals. Jin will have to bring all his skills to defeat the enemy and save Iki.

Legends – Inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology, this cooperative multiplayer experience consists of two-player story missions and four-player wave-based survival missions, as well as the competitive two-versus-two Rivals mode. Choose one of four classes: Samurai, Ronin, Hunter or Assassin and play with friends or via online matchmaking.

Kurosawa Mode – Experience the game in black and white with film grain effects, as well as Japanese dialogue and English subtitles. This mode is inspired by the movies of legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

The visuals are nothing short of spectacular, with support for ultrawide and multi-monitor setups that will pull you right into the game’s beautiful landscapes. And if you’re all about high performance and top-notch image quality, you’ll be thrilled to know that the game comes packed with the latest technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, Intel XeSS upscaling, and NVIDIA DLAA. These features work together to make sure that every scene is as smooth and detailed as possible.

For those who like to have options when it comes to controllers, you’ll be happy to hear that the game supports a wide range, including the PlayStation DualSense controller. This means you can enjoy an authentic gaming experience that feels just right for you. And if you’re the type who likes to get a head start, pre-purchasing the game comes with some neat early in-game unlocks. You can add the game to your wishlist and pre-purchase it on Steam and the Epic Games Store right now.

The story of Ghost of Tsushima is one that will keep you on the edge of your seat. You’ll play as Jin Sakai, a samurai who is determined to protect his homeland from a Mongol invasion. The Iki Island expansion adds even more depth to the narrative, giving you more to explore and discover. And if you’re looking for something beyond the single-player experience, the Legends mode offers both cooperative and competitive gameplay that will keep you coming back for more. Plus, there’s a special Kurosawa Mode that pays tribute to the legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa by giving the game a classic black and white look.

The launch of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is a significant event for both Sucker Punch Productions and the world of PC gaming. With its carefully refined engine, stunning visual upgrades, and a story that will pull you in from the very start, this release is set to make a big splash. So, mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable journey into the heart of ancient Japan.



