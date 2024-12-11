Get Ready to Roar: Aston Martin Valhalla Arrives in 2025 with 828 PS

The Aston Martin Valhalla, a groundbreaking hybrid supercar, is poised to reshape the automotive industry’s perception of performance, design, and technology. As Aston Martin’s inaugural series-production mid-engine supercar and plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla signifies a colossal stride forward for the iconic British brand. Boasting an astonishing 1079 PS hybrid powertrain, which comprises an 828 PS 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors, this supercar delivers an unrivaled combination of power and efficiency. The Valhalla’s versatility extends beyond its raw performance, featuring a dedicated EV mode with a range of 14 km, making it an adaptable choice for both track and road use.

The Valhalla’s introduction marks a significant milestone in Aston Martin’s history, as it showcases the brand’s commitment to embracing innovative technology while maintaining its signature style and elegance. By incorporating hybrid technology, Aston Martin demonstrates its dedication to reducing its environmental impact without compromising on performance. The Valhalla’s plug-in hybrid system allows for a seamless transition between electric and internal combustion power, offering drivers the best of both worlds.

Unmatched Performance and Aerodynamics

The Valhalla’s engineering draws inspiration from Formula 1® technology, incorporating active aerodynamics that generates over 600 kg of downforce at 240 km/h. This remarkable feature ensures unparalleled stability and precision at high speeds, allowing the Valhalla to achieve a top speed of 350 km/h and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds. The car’s Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control (IVC) system seamlessly manages suspension, braking, steering, and aerodynamics, delivering an organic and exhilarating driving experience.

With four distinct driving modes—Pure EV, Sport, Sport+, and Race—the Valhalla adapts to any driving scenario, offering a unique blend of usability and thrill. The Pure EV mode allows for silent, emission-free driving, perfect for navigating city streets or quiet neighborhoods. Sport and Sport+ modes strike a balance between performance and efficiency, while Race mode unleashes the Valhalla’s full potential, optimizing every aspect of the car’s performance for track use.

The Valhalla’s aerodynamic design is a testament to Aston Martin’s engineering prowess. The active aerodynamics system, which includes a complex array of ducts, vents, and spoilers, continuously adjusts to optimize airflow and maintain stability at high speeds. The car’s sleek, sculpted body not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its outstanding performance capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Aston Martin Valhalla is a limited-production model, with only 999 units set to be manufactured, adding to its exclusivity and desirability. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second half of 2025, giving eager enthusiasts ample time to secure their place in Valhalla’s history. While official pricing details have not been disclosed, the Valhalla’s positioning as an ultra-luxury supercar suggests a premium price point, reflective of its groundbreaking technology and exclusivity.

For those fortunate enough to acquire a Valhalla, Aston Martin offers the “Q by Aston Martin” customization service, allowing customers to personalize their supercar to their exact specifications. This bespoke service ensures that each of the 999 Valhallas produced will be as unique as its owner, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to an already rare and sought-after vehicle.

Specifications

Powertrain: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 828 PS, three electric motors contributing 251 PS, total output of 1079 PS.

4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 828 PS, three electric motors contributing 251 PS, total output of 1079 PS. Transmission: 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with integrated e-motor.

8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with integrated e-motor. Performance: 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, top speed of 350 km/h.

0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, top speed of 350 km/h. Aerodynamics: Active aerodynamics generating 600 kg of downforce at 240 km/h.

Active aerodynamics generating 600 kg of downforce at 240 km/h. Drive Modes: Pure EV, Sport, Sport+, Race.

Pure EV, Sport, Sport+, Race. EV Range: 14 km in Pure EV mode.

14 km in Pure EV mode. Chassis: Carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum subframes.

Carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum subframes. Brakes: 410 mm front and 390 mm rear Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) with regenerative braking.

410 mm front and 390 mm rear Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) with regenerative braking. Weight: Dry weight of 1655 kg, power-to-weight ratio of 652 PS per 1000 kg.

Dry weight of 1655 kg, power-to-weight ratio of 652 PS per 1000 kg. Wheels and Tires: 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 or optional CUP 2 tires.

The Valhalla’s impressive specifications underscore its position as a top-tier supercar. The combination of a potent twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors results in a total output of 1079 PS, placing the Valhalla among the most powerful hybrid supercars in the world. The 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with an integrated e-motor ensures lightning-fast shifts and seamless power delivery.

The car’s carbon fiber monocoque and aluminum subframes contribute to its lightweight construction, resulting in a dry weight of just 1655 kg. This, combined with the Valhalla’s immense power output, translates to an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 652 PS per 1000 kg, further enhancing its performance capabilities.

Explore More

For enthusiasts captivated by the Valhalla, Aston Martin’s broader lineup presents additional facets of interest. From the hypercar-level Valkyrie to the luxurious DB12, the brand continues to innovate across the spectrum of performance and luxury vehicles. Aston Martin’s collaboration with Formula 1® technology ensures that their vehicles remain at the forefront of automotive engineering, incorporating innovative materials, aerodynamics, and powertrain solutions.

Beyond the Valhalla, Aston Martin’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and design is evident throughout its range. The Valkyrie, a result of the brand’s partnership with Red Bull Racing, represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and a lightweight carbon fiber structure. On the other end of the spectrum, the DB12 offers a more refined and luxurious driving experience, showcasing Aston Martin’s dedication to craftsmanship and elegance.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, Aston Martin’s embrace of hybrid technology in the Valhalla demonstrates the brand’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach. By combining the best of traditional engineering with innovative technology, Aston Martin ensures that its vehicles remain relevant and desirable in an ever-changing landscape.

In conclusion, the Aston Martin Valhalla represents a significant step forward for the brand and the automotive industry as a whole. Its groundbreaking hybrid powertrain, advanced aerodynamics, and limited production run make it a true icon of the supercar world. As enthusiasts eagerly await the Valhalla’s arrival, Aston Martin continues to cement its position as a leader in performance, luxury, and innovation, promising an extraordinary driving experience for every enthusiast.

Source Aston Martin



