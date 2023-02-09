NVIDIA has this week announced the release and availability of new GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptop game ready drivers. Created to unlock the full potential of the new laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. The drivers of been made available for the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 laptops officially launched.

NVIDIA explains more about what you can expect when installing the latest game ready drivers on your laptop system. “We welcome a new era of laptop computing, powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3, GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Laptop GPUs, and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies, which multiply performance and deliver unprecedented efficiency.”

“Our new driver is also a recommended update for all GeForce RTX gamers, due to the inclusion of optimizations and NVIDIA DLSS support for highly anticipated games, including Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH. For strategy game fans, there are day-0 optimizations for Company of Heroes 3, and World of Warcraft players gain support for NVIDIA Reflex.”

GeForce RTX 4090 laptop game ready drivers

“NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. They deliver a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Plus, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.”

Source : NVIDIA





