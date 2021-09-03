GeForce NOW adds 13 new games this month

NVIDIA has added 13 new games to its GeForce NOW streaming service this month adding titles such as The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Life is Strange True Colors when it releases on September 10th 2021. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest chapter in the Life is Starnge saga.

“You’ll play as Alex Chen, who has long suppressed her “curse” of experiencing, absorbing and manipulating the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. Take control of this volatile power to discover the truth behind the so-called accidental death of her brother and the dark secrets buried by a small town. Follow her story, soundtracked by moving music from a variety of artists, including original works from Angus & Julia Stone.”

GeForce NOW new games this month

– Song of Iron (day-and-date release on Steam, August 31)

– Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (day-and-date release on Steam, September 2 and coming soon to Epic Games Store)

– WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (day-and-date release on Steam, September 2 and coming soon to Epic Games Store)

– Golf Club: Wasteland (day-and-date release on Steam, September 3)

– Yoku’s Island Express (free on Epic Games Store, September 2)

– Deepest Chamber (Epic Games Store)

– Devil Slayer – Raksasi (Steam)

– Dorfromantik (Steam)

– The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut (Steam)

– Ironsight (Steam)

– Nine to Five (Steam)

– Paint the Town Red (Steam)

– Shadow Man Remastered (Epic Games Store)

Source : NVIDIA

