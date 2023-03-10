8 new games come to GeForce NOW this week

NVIDIA has announced the addition of eight new games to its GeForce NOW game streaming service confirming that the following games will be available in the cloud this week :

GeForce NOW games March 2023

Hotel Renovator (New release on Steam), Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (New release on Steam, March 9), Figment 2: Creed Valley (New release on Steam, March 9), Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (New release on Steam, March 9), Big Ambitions (New release on Steam, March 10), Call of the Sea (Free on Epic Games, March 9), GRID Legends (Steam and EA) and Scars Above (Steam).

NVIDIA has also been rolling out its new RTX 4080 SuperPODs and Chicago and Montreal bring the number of cities on the server update map to 10, joining Ashburn, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Jose in the U.S., and Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Paris in Europe. Now past it’s halfway point, the rollout is expected to be completed by mid-year.

GRID Legends

“Jump into the spectacular action of GRID Legends, the racing game from EA with drama at every turn. Battle for glory with a variety of incredible cars on stellar tracks featuring iconic landmarks from the streets of London and Moscow.

Navigate the world of high-stakes racing as a rookie behind the wheel, with a documentary team capturing every sensational moment. Conquer hundreds of events and challenges, and create a dream racing team in the unique, cinematic story mode. Join up online with other legends and race against friends, or challenge them to a race designed in the Race Creator mode.”

“GeForce NOW members can experience it all with high dynamic range on PC, Mac and SHIELD TV for a smooth, ultra-crisp driving experience, even under intense racing conditions.”

Source : NVIDIA





