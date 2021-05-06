Z-Pi 7 Z-Wave gateway devkit for Raspberry Pi and Orange Pi Zero mini PCs

Developers and hobbyists may be interested in a new Gateway development kit that supports both the Raspberry Pi and Orange Pi Zero mini PCs. , Aeotec has just introduced the Z-Pi 7 gateway development kit that lets you add Z-Wave connectivity to your project, using an expansion board connected over UART through the GPIO header. The Aeotec Z-Pi 7 Z-wave devkit is now available to purchase priced at $54.99.

“The kit supports the Z-Wave SDK 7.11.0 or later, and the configuration instructions on Raspberry Pi and Orange Pi Zero boards are pretty similar, with the installation of Raspberry Pi OS or Armbian Linux distributions and the need to enable UART. Note that you’ll also be asked to disable Bluetooth on the Raspberry Pi board. The Z-Wave connection will be handled by your host software, and in some cases, the new device will be automatically detected. I’ve been told the board is compatible with the “Z-Wave JS” (node-zwave-js) project in Z-Wave 500 backward compatibility mode which, among other open-source projects, is used by Home Assistant.”

