Mopoint pocket 100W GaN USB-C charger

Mopoint has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their new pocket-sized 100W GaN USB-C charger equipped with 3 xUSB-C and 1 x USB-A ports, enabling owners to charge for devices simultaneously. Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $59 or £45, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Mopoint Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Mopoint project play the promotional video below.

“Mopoint 100W utilizes the industry-leading PI GaN Fast INN3379C Power IC to miniaturize components and PCBA. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in high efficiency and powerful chargers.”

“Mopoint has spent more than one year design the EE circuit and firmware to fully utilize the PI GaN Power IC to higher efficiency and better reliability of Mopoint 100W. In order to make the smallest 100W charger with high efficiency ever, we design the circuit board and components in the most compact PCBA layout. Only the industry’s most efficient components that can deliver the best performance in the smallest of space are used. The dense circuit board is then surrounded by high-density thin heat sinks to aid in heat dissipation. We also use the AC-DC instead of DC-DC technology to make sure the high efficiency and low temperature.”

Mopoint 100W supports worldwide universal 100-240V voltage and comes with UK/EU/AU pin converters. Feel free to connect anywhere in the world. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Mopoint crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals