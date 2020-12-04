Razer Tomahawk compact gaming PC launches from $2,400

Gaming hardware and peripheral manufacturer Razer, has launched a new powerful small form factor gaming PC offering a modular design and support for full-size graphics cards and upgrades thanks to its “tool-less sled system”. The powerful gaming PC has been created for gamers, creators, and professionals, offering you an ultra-compact but powerful desktop that is easy to store, maintain, and upgrade, says Razer.

The Tomahawk Gaming Desktop measures only 210mm x 150mm x 365mm, just 11.5 liters, while still packing an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD, and up-to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 on select models. The sled features a PCIe slot to host the Compute Element card, a 750W power supply, a 2TB HDD, and an additional PCIe slot for a graphics card for users opting out of the RTX 3080 equipped model.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop will be available for pre-order later this month during December 2020 and will initially be available exclusively the Razer online store. “Rethink what a rig should be with the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop—a new breed of gaming desktops & chassis that defies all expectations. Designed around Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) architecture, its compact form boasts serious specs, yet remains modular enough to meet the ever-raising bar of high-end PC performance.”

“Beastly PCs no longer just exist in huge, bulky cases. The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop packs a power that belies its size, and hits as hard as the best full towers in the market. The desktop is constructed from CNC-milled aluminum, anodized with a matte black finish, and lined at the bottom with Razer Chroma RGB. The back hosts a series of ports along the back including four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3™ ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm rear speakers/TOSLINK combo port.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals