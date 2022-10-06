Hedgehog gaming mouse with 23 customisable buttons

Gamers looking for a new mouse might be interested in the Hedgehog gaming mouse and controller launched via Kickstarter this month. Equipped with 23 customisable buttons, dual mouse control system and slide control the hedgehog mouse has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,000 backer with still 15 days remaining on its campaign.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Game over keyboard, it’s time for the Hedgehog. With 23 customizable buttons, smooth slide controls and an all new control system, the Hedgehog can level up your MMO performance so you’re a hotkey pro. Simply place the Hedgehog onto your slider base and the mouse will automatically detect it is a controller and allow you to move in-game. Allowing for smooth, responsive movement.”

Gaming mouse and controller

If the Hedgehog campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Hedgehog gaming mouse project watch the promotional video below.

“The controller has two modes which free your fingers up, to focus on important abilities. Joystick Mode or Key-Press Mode (W, A, S, D). The Hedgehog’s unique key placement parallels in game hotkeys so that you won’t have to shift your hand position or fingers to access buttons.”

“For years we’ve been bound to keyboards, jumping around for each hotkey. With Hedgehog, you can use two mice at the same time for a unique and optimized way to control your game – without your fingers ever having to move off the buttons.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gaming mouse, jump over to the official Hedgehog crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

