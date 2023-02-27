Swiftpoint Z2 advanced gaming mouse

New Zealand-based tech design company Swiftpoint has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation in the form of the Z2. An advanced gaming mouse that builds on the companies previous award-winning designs offering 13 fully customizable buttons, 5 of them with pressure sensors, plus tilt actions, gestures and thousands of possible programmable actions per profile.

Together with the ability to create custom profiles to optimize your gameplay or workflow for maximum speed and productivity throughout your gaming sessions and workday. As well as allowing you to save any customizations or profiles you create directly to your mouse. “There are no limits on the kind of inputs or macros you can use when running without our software.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Swiftpoint Z2 is a truly unique and innovative mouse in the gaming and productivity market. One of its standout features is the OLED screen, which allows for customization. Although not a new feature, the Swiftpoint Z2 takes it to the next level by allowing you to display customized messages of your choice. Whether you want to intimidate your opponents with a message or display your business name, the possibilities are endless. The OLED screen can also show your profile, dpi, firmware, tilt angle, deep click forces and even the original Swiftpoint Z Animated Cube. It’s a great way to personalize your mouse and make it truly yours.”

“The X1 Control Panel is where you will go to customize the pre-made game and design profiles and or create your own profiles, update your mouse firmware and be alerted about new features that are made available. The X1 Control Panel is available for both Windows and Mac. Simply Lean the mouse to lean your character and peek (PubG, Hell Let Loose) around a tree or building. Tilt to make analog adjustments when driving, or clip on the 3-Axis Extender attachment and fly a plane!”

With the assumption that the Swiftpoint Z2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Swiftpoint Z2 advanced gaming mouse project observe the promotional video below.

“Paired with next-level precision**, speed, responsiveness and expert tuning the Swiftpoint Z2 is capable of 650+ ips across the whole 50 – 26,000 DPI range. It can comfortably and consistently hit the all-important 1000 Hz polling rate. With the Swiftpoint Z2 comes a new X1 Control Panel. With a new look, feel improvements and new features to compliment the Swiftpoint Z2. We have made the UI more user-friendly – it now sports a beautifully clean dark theme that is easier for the eye and to navigate.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the advanced gaming mouse, jump over to the official Swiftpoint Z2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





