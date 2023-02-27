Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League co-op gameplay and more

If you are interested in learning more about the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League co-op gameplay and what you can expect from the game mechanics you will be pleased to know that Gaz Deaves from Rocksteady Studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect.

“At today’s Sony State of Play, we revealed not only our first look at 4-player co-op gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but also shared our first behind the scenes look at the game. We really hope you’ve enjoyed hearing about the game direct from the Rocksteady team in our own words. This is just a brief glimpse at what’s in store for our players in the months ahead.”

“Check out the first official look at 4-player co-op gameplay as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark combine their unique traversal abilities, gunplay, melee, tactics, and teamwork to face off against waves of Brainiac’s corrupted soldiers and take down a huge techno-organic artillery gun that has been phased into Metropolis.”

“In the section of gameplay we showed, the Suicide Squad face off against waves of Brainiac’s corrupted soldiers to take down a huge artillery gun that has been phased into Earth from… somewhere. With their unique traversal abilities, gunplay, melee, tactics, and teamwork, they must use the chaos to their advantage and succeed in their own style. “

Source : Sony





