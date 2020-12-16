The DM6 Holey Trio gaming mouse has been created by Dream Machines and offers three way to connect, wired, Bluetooth and RF depending on your needs. The mouse is fitted with a PixArt 3370 sensor offering DPI up to 16,000 and 250 IPS. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £67, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the DM6 Holey Trio Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the DM6 Holey Trio project play the promotional video below.

“We are so proud that we have received over 100 awards for our products. Developing the ultimate ideal mouse is a process of learning and iteration. We, at Dream Machines, continually aim to be the leader in our industry. This is why we constantly improve and break the boundaries of what it means to have a mouse that is the “BEST in class!”…introducing the DM6 Holey Trio! We tried and tested a magnitude of switches, and one just kept coming up as the very best one – the Huano. With Huano’s 20 million click lifespan, these little nuggets will last you a lifetime of rank ups and rank downs. Think of them as a trusted partner that will never let YOU down. “

“We are a company that creates absolute no-nonsense, pure hardware that you can configure and use however YOU like…to really make it your own! We’ve been very successful so far, but as impatient explorers…it’s time for us to reach new heights and explore uncharted territories. We present to you our newest project, the DM6 Holey Trio…our first entry into the brave new world of true wireless experience.”

The DM6 Holey Trio gaming mouse is ready for even the most demanding games says its creators. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official DM6 Holey Trio crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

